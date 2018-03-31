Su'a Cravens: 'Denver actually wanted me on this team'

Safety Su'a Cravens is looking for a fresh start with the Denver Broncos.

Cravens, who was acquired from the Washington Redskins on Thursday, told the Denver Post that he wanted to be a part of a team that could benefit from his play.

"I wanted to play football where somebody wanted me," Cravens said. "I can tell that Denver actually wanted me on this team. It wasn't just, 'This is smart for our team.' It just seemed like they really felt like they could use me and felt like they could put me in the best position to be successful."

In the trade, the Broncos received Cravens and a fourth- and fifth-round draft pick this year (Nos. 113 and 149). In return, the Redskins received four draft picks -- a fourth-round pick (No. 109) and two fifth-round picks (Nos. 142 and 163) this year, and a conditional selection in the 2020 draft.

Leaving the Redskins in his rear-view mirror is a welcome sight for Cravens.

"I never felt like I could be myself with the Redskins," Cravens said. "... It's a blessing obviously to be drafted by the Redskins and I will always thank them for giving me my opportunity. But I just think after my rookie year when I had those injuries, I just felt like things kind of changed. Once I had my last injury, I just felt like it might be in everybody's best interest if we just start off fresh."

"The move to trade Su'a is good for both organizations," Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said in a statement. "We wish him well."

Cravens was cleared to resume football activities in late December after suffering from post-concussion syndrome. He was reinstated by the NFL on Feb. 14.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Cravens was placed on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 after he said he wanted to retire. The 22-year-old Cravens reportedly was dealing with family issues at the time.

On Sept. 18, the Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad list, which meant he was ineligible to play for the entire season.

"A lot of people have the perception that I quit," Cravens told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't look at it that way. I look at it as I took care of what I needed to do. My health is most important. Once I handled that, then I could come back. I didn't really have the option to return, even when I did get cleared. I'm just ready to get back out on the field and play."

In his 2016 rookie season, Cravens had 34 tackles, one interception and one sack in 11 games (three starts).