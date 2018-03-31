Seahawks GM Schneider: 'We're not rebuilding'

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider echoed a phrase that has become familiar with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in recent years.

Trust the process.

Schneider said those words and more on Friday when discussing the Seahawks' recent offseason moves during an interview with ESPN 710AM in Seattle.

"It's a constant reset every single year, it doesn't stop," the 46-year-old Schneider told the radio station. "When I say 'reset' people are like, 'Well it's a rebuild.' We're not rebuilding; it's just a reset."

Call it what you want but the Seahawks are either rebuilding or resetting after posting a 9-7 mark last season.

The Seahawks have parted ways with several notable players recently, namely cornerbacks Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers) and Jeremy Lane (free agent), defensive end Sheldon Richardson (Minnesota Vikings), wide receiver Paul Richardson (Washington Redskins), tight end Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers), defensive end Michael Bennett (Philadelphia Eagles) and running back Thomas Rawls (New York Jets).

Schneider is staying optimistic despite the massive facelift, and doesn't expect to experience the same fate of the 76ers, who endured five straight losing seasons during their retooling process.

"We've got some pretty good players on this football team," Schneider said. "And there's a lot of young players that people don't necessarily -- they haven't heard their names yet ... Tedric Thompson was one of our best special teams players this last year. He didn't get to play much at strong safety. Kam (Chancellor) was one of our best special teams players the first year he played. He didn't get to play strong safety because Lawyer (Milloy) was here. Trust the process, man."