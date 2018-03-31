Notebook: Vikings sign WR Wright

Free agent wide receiver Kendall Wright signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Wright, who revealed on social media that he is the newest member of the team with the following tweet: "SKOL."

Wright led the Chicago Bears with 59 receptions for 614 yards and one touchdown last season. The 28-year-old is expected to fill a void left in the Vikings' receiving corps when Jarius Wright signed with the Tennessee Titans.

--James Harrison knows what it's like to be the bad guy.

So, when Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday that said, "It's hard to be a hero in a city that paints you as a villain," Harrison was quick to offer a four-word response.

"Welcome to the city," Harrison posted.

Bell's comment on social media also drew a response from New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who posted the following: "WHOOOO U TELLLLINNN"

--Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has no ill will toward Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Dalton, in fact, is thrilled Cousins and Garoppolo received huge offseason paydays and hopes to net some of that good fortune down the road.

"I feel like it's definitely trending upward," Dalton told Pro Football Talk at TCU's Pro Day. "It's every year it's a new guy that's making the most in the NFL, has the most guaranteed and all of that kind of stuff, but with the salary cap going on, there's more money to hand out."

--Safety Su'a Cravens is looking for a fresh start with the Denver Broncos.

Cravens, who was acquired from the Washington Redskins on Thursday, told the Denver Post that he wanted to be a part of a team that could benefit from his play.

"I wanted to play football where somebody wanted me," Cravens said. "I can tell that Denver actually wanted me on this team. It wasn't just, 'This is smart for our team.' It just seemed like they really felt like they could use me and felt like they could put me in the best position to be successful."

--Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones celebrated his 23rd birthday by offering thanks to all who helped him on the heels of a bizarre arrest in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Jones said the following over social media in his first public comments since his arrest for felony vandalism March 19:

"Thankful to be alive. thankful for another year. more life."

--The doctor who performed surgery to remove cancer from the jaw of Jim Kelly said the Hall of Fame quarterback is doing well.

Kelly, who starred for the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s, had the 12-hour surgery Wednesday.

"Mr. Kelly continues to recover well," Dr. Mark Urken said in a statement. "In addition to his own incredible toughness, he is surrounded by an extraordinarily supportive family."

The surgery involved removing part of Kelly's fibula, including soft tissue and blood vessels, to replace his upper jaw.

--Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson thanked "all 32 teams" for evaluating him at his Pro Day and indicated he plans to visit more teams.

Jackson, who is operating without an agent, held his Pro Day workout at Louisville on Thursday.

"I would like to thank all 32 teams for coming out to my pro day and for those that met with me before my pro day on my pro day and for those that are scheduled to meet with me after my pro day thank you all," Jackson posted on Twitter.

--Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider echoed a phrase that has become familiar with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in recent years: Trust the process.

Schneider said those words and more when discussing the Seahawks' recent offseason moves during an interview with ESPN 710AM in Seattle.

"It's a constant reset every single year, it doesn't stop," the 46-year-old Schneider told the radio station. "When I say 'reset' people are like, 'Well it's a rebuild.' We're not rebuilding; it's just a reset."

--Ryan Leaf, who is arguably one of the biggest busts in the history of the NFL Draft, offered some draft advice of his own during his recent visit to FS1.

Leaf said that he would urge the top-tier quarterbacks to avoid playing for the Cleveland Browns should the team select them with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The draft will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I don't want anybody to be a bust," the 41-year-old Leaf said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd. "I want them to be successful. And there is no evidence to show me that Cleveland is going to be successful. It's a place where quarterbacks go to die. How many quarterbacks -- 27 quarterbacks in the last 10 years?

--Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is the new head coach at Trinity Christian-Addison, a private high school in a Dallas suburb.

Trinity Christian-Addison has played in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game 13 times but is only 26-32 in the past five years.

"It's an honor for me to join the TCA family," Singletary said in a statement. "I have a soft spot in my heart for young men, and it's my desire to help them develop into all that God created them to be through football and beyond."