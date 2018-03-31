Hall of Famer Singletary coaching high school team

Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is the new head coach at Trinity Christian-Addison, a private high school in a Dallas suburb.

Trinity Christian-Addison has played in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game 13 times but is just 26-32 in the past five years.

"It's an honor for me to join the TCA family," Singletary said in a statement Thursday. "I have a soft spot in my heart for young men, and it's my desire to help them develop into all that God created them to be through football and beyond."

Singletary went 18-22 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10. He then served as linebackers from for the Minnesota Vikings (2011-13) and a defensive advisor for the Los Angeles Rams (2016). He was out of football in 2017.

Singletary starred at Baylor from 1977-80 and had a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears, winning a Super Bowl after the 1985 season.