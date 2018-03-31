Bills WR Jones: 'Thankful to be alive' after wild ordeal

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones celebrated his 23rd birthday by offering thanks to all who helped him on the heels of a bizarre arrest in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Jones said the following over social media on Friday afternoon in his first public comments since his arrest for felony vandalism on March 19:

"Thankful to be alive. thankful for another year. more life."

Jones continued to show his appreciation on Twitter later that night.

"The outreach of love has been overwhelmingly great. thank you for all the birthday wishes and for those who have supported me through everything," he wrote.

Prosecutors did not bring criminal charges against Jones, who was shown arguing with his brother while naked in a Los Angeles apartment building earlier this month. The Los Angeles County district attorney told TMZ Sports that there was insufficient evidence in the case against Jones, who attempted to smash a window on the 30th floor of the residential apartment buildng.

Witnesses on the scene told TMZ that Cayleb Jones, his brother, kept Zay from seriously harming himself.

Zay Jones recorded 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2017 with the Bills, who selected him with a second-round pick out of East Carolina.