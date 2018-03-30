Home / Sports News / NFL

Wright reportedly will sign with Vikings

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 30, 2018 at 4:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Wide receiver Kendall Wright, a free agent who played for the Chicago Bears last season, will sign with the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL Network reported on Friday.

Wright, who led the Bears with 59 receptions for 614 yards and one touchdown last season, will fill a void left in the Vikings' receiving corps when Jarius Wright signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Kendall Wright figures to be used as a slot receiver by Minnesota, as the Vikings have starting receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, one of the top duos in the NFL.

Wright was a first-round draft choice (20th overall) of the Tennessee Titans out of Baylor in 2012. He caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 2013, but hasn't come close to those numbers since.

He signed a one-year, $4-million free agent contract with the Bears last year after playing five seasons with the Titans.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James stops midair on monster dunk attempt LeBron James stops midair on monster dunk attempt
Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze' Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze'
Adam Jones saves Orioles with walk-off homer Adam Jones saves Orioles with walk-off homer
Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees
Cavs' LeBron James on cusp of breaking Michael Jordan's record Cavs' LeBron James on cusp of breaking Michael Jordan's record