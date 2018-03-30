Wright reportedly will sign with Vikings

Wide receiver Kendall Wright, a free agent who played for the Chicago Bears last season, will sign with the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL Network reported on Friday.

Wright, who led the Bears with 59 receptions for 614 yards and one touchdown last season, will fill a void left in the Vikings' receiving corps when Jarius Wright signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Kendall Wright figures to be used as a slot receiver by Minnesota, as the Vikings have starting receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, one of the top duos in the NFL.

Wright was a first-round draft choice (20th overall) of the Tennessee Titans out of Baylor in 2012. He caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 2013, but hasn't come close to those numbers since.

He signed a one-year, $4-million free agent contract with the Bears last year after playing five seasons with the Titans.