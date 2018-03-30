Steelers' Bell vents about being seen as 'villain'

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell posted a cryptic tweet over social media at the apparent negative reaction in the Steel City surrounding his contract situation.

Bell, who received the franchise tag from the Steelers for the second straight season, posted the following on Thursday:

"It's so hard to be a hero in a city that paints (you) out to be the villain," the 26-year-old Bell wrote.

To be fair, it's not exactly clear what Bell's vague tweet is referencing, but perhaps he feels that others view him as asking for too much money. The versatile running back is due $14.56 million if he plays on the franchise tag, but he hasn't signed that tag because he's hoping for a contract that pays him more.

Bell wants the Steelers to give him a contract worth $17 million a year, Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network reported from the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

His recent post comes on the heels of Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert telling reporters earlier this week that the team plans to put Bell's contract talks on hold as it focuses on free agency and the 2018 NFL Draft. Colbert did insist that contract talk with Bell will continue at a later date.

Bell's recent tweet about the city is vastly different than the one he posted earlier this month.

"Pittsburgh: the city that took in a 21-year old kid from small-town Ohio, the city I battled thru adversity in, the city that I became a man in," he wrote. "I love everything about being a Pittsburgh Steeler, and I want nothing more than to finish the rest of my career in Pitt! #26Forever"

Bell was the NFL's highest-paid running back last season at $12.1 million on the franchise tag.

The Steelers reportedly offered Bell a long-term deal worth $12 million per season last summer, and they are exploring other options even as they insist they want to keep him.

The Steelers plan to meet next week with LSU running back Derrius Guice, a potential first-round draft pick.

Bell has said he will not go to training camp without a new contract, but that he has no plans to sit out the season.