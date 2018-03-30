Reports: Chargers to sign DB Watkins

Defensive back Jaylen Watkins will sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Watkins is expected to be a safety with the Chargers after spending four seasons playing both that position and cornerback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watkins collected 17 tackles in 12 games last season, playing 168 defensive snaps and 164 on special teams. The 26-year-old has 56 tackles and eight pass deflections in 36 career games since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.