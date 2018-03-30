Home / Sports News / NFL

Reports: Chargers to sign DB Watkins

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 30, 2018 at 2:55 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Defensive back Jaylen Watkins will sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Watkins is expected to be a safety with the Chargers after spending four seasons playing both that position and cornerback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watkins collected 17 tackles in 12 games last season, playing 168 defensive snaps and 164 on special teams. The 26-year-old has 56 tackles and eight pass deflections in 36 career games since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James stops midair on monster dunk attempt LeBron James stops midair on monster dunk attempt
Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze' Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze'
Adam Jones saves Orioles with walk-off homer Adam Jones saves Orioles with walk-off homer
Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees
Richard Sherman slow dances to Ed Sheeran at wedding Richard Sherman slow dances to Ed Sheeran at wedding