QB Matt McGloin signs with Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have added another backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs signed veteran Chad Henne, and on Friday, they announced they signed quarterback Matt McGloin.

McGloin was on the rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans last season, but he did not play in a regular-season game.

Before that he spent four years with the Oakland Raiders. He played in three games, including one start, for the Raiders in 2016, completing 8 of 15 passes for 80 yards, no scores and no interceptions.

In his rookie season of 2013, McGloin started six games for Oakland, and the team went 1-5 in those games. He completed 55.9 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions that season.

The Chiefs also signed wide receiver Nelson Spruce. He has never played in a regular-season NFL game and was removed from the Chicago Bears' practice squad in January.