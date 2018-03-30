Oakland Raiders release P Marquette King, TE Clive Walford

The Oakland Raiders released punter Marquette King and waived tight end Clive Walford, the club announced Friday.

A second-team All-Pro selection in 2016, King finished first in Pro Bowl fan voting last year, although he was never selected for that all-star game.

King ranked sixth in the NFL in punting average last season at 47.4 yards per kick.

The Raiders signed King to a five-year, $16.5 million contract extension a year ago. His release saves the Raiders $2.9 million in cap room.

King, signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2012, spent six years with the Raiders. He played 80 games, punting 426 times for a 46.8-yard average. He put 156 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Raiders might go with Colby Wadman as their punter. The Raiders signed Wadman earlier this month, and he has never punted in an NFL game.

Walford caught nine passes for 80 yards in 13 games for the Raiders last season.

His best season came in 2016, when he had 33 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games, including eight starts.

Drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2015 draft, Walford played 44 games, with 10 starts in his three NFL seasons. He made 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in his career in Oakland.