Former Seattle Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls signs with New York Jets

Running back Thomas Rawls has signed with the New York Jets, the team announced on Friday.

Rawls was not very productive the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Jets are hoping Rawls can recapture the success he had three seasons ago.

An undrafted rookie in 2015, Rawls rushed for 830 yards and had a league-leading 5.6 yards per carry as a fill-in for injured Marshawn Lynch. He then set a franchise postseason rookie record with 161 rushing yards against the Lions in the NFC wild-card game.

The 5-foot-9 Rawls has been unable to stay healthy the last two seasons, however. He was penciled in as the starter after Lynch departed, but Rawls started only 10 games in the last two years.

The 24-year-old missed significant time in 2016 because of a fractured fibula, and he rushed for 349 yards with a 3.2 yards-per-carry average in nine games that season.

Rawls had only 58 carries and averaged 2.7 yards per carry in 12 games, including three starts, in 2017.

The Jets running back corps includes free-agent signee Isaiah Crowell, as well as Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

The Jets also added linebacker Neville Hewitt, the New York Daily News reported.

Hewitt played the last three seasons with the Dolphins. He has 104 tackles, one sack and one interception during his career.