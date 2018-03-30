Ex-NFL QB Mark Rypien says he attempted suicide

Mark Rypien, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVI for the Washington Redskins, said in interviews with a radio station and newspaper that he is dealing with mental health issues and once tried to commit suicide.

The 55-year-old Rypien, who said he sustained three diagnosed concussions, detailed his problems with TV station KHQ and The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash., hoping to bring more awareness about the risks of playing football.

"I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions," Rypien told KHQ-TV. "Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about from dozens of concussions and thousands of subconcussive injuries from playing this sport."

Rypien, who was a sixth-round draft choice of the Redskins in 1986 out of Washington State, said he wanted to speak up after the January suicide of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January.

In 2012, Rypien was the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL. Rypien claimed he suffered repeated traumatic head injuries and sought money as well as medical care from the NFL.

"Let's address this now," Rypien told the Spokesman-Review. "Let me share my story so others can share theirs. Let's get rid of this silence that happens when you're caught up in this cycle and you don't know how to find the help I've been afforded.

"My story is impactful because people see me in a different light. I want them to see me in an accurate light. I've been down the darkest path. I've made some horrible, horrible mistakes. But I've given myself a chance to progress forward."

Rypien said he attempted suicide on the birthday of his daughter, Angie, a few years ago. He said he swallowed 150 Advil pills and then drank a bottle of Merlot.

His wife, Danielle, found him in distress and realized what he had done, so she poured hydrogen peroxide and charcoal down his throat, inducing him to vomit the pills.

"It was the thought that people aren't going to miss me," Rypien told the newspaper. "My life is as s---ty as it could ever be. I was shameful and guilty of poor decisions, shameful and guilty of being depressed all the time. I didn't want to be around anymore. I didn't look at how this would affect my kids, my grandkids, my wife, my family."

Last November, police were called to the Rypien home for a domestic dispute, but his wife declined to tell police what happened because she worried what would happen to her husband if he was put in jail.

Danielle Rypien said the incident was caused by a violent reaction her husband had after taking a new medication.

Rypien, who was released by the Redskins after the 1993 season and later played for the Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, said he hopes his grandchildren don't play football.