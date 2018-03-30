Browns sign WR Janis, QB Stanton

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Jeff Janis and quarterback Drew Stanton to contracts, the team announced on Friday.

Janis is best known for reeling in Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary against the Arizona Cardinals in a 2015 NFC wild-card game.

The 26-year-old has just 17 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown in 51 career contests over four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him with a seventh-round pick in 2014. Janis also collected 22 special-teams tackles and averaged 24.7 yards per kickoff return.

Janis joins a revamped Cleveland wide receiver corps that includes offseason acquisition Jarvis Landry as well as Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman.

Stanton, who will join Browns' offseason acquisition Tyrod Taylor, has started 17 games and appeared in 38 total during his NFL career with the Detroit Lions (2007-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He has completed 345 of 659 career passes for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns.