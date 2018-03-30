Bengals VP not interested in reworking Dalton's deal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's contract will not be reworked any time soon, per team vice president Troy Blackburn.

Dalton has three seasons remaining on a six-year contract extension he signed in 2014, one camaign after recording career highs in yards passing (4,293) and touchdown passes (33). The 30-year-old is due $13.9 million this year and is ranked 17th in pay for quarterbacks, per spotrac.com.

"We didn't sign the Andy Dalton deal because we thought it was a good deal. At the time it was an expensive deal. It was a heavy lift," Blackburn said. "We did it because Andy was a winning starting quarterback in the National Football League, he had demonstrated that. We know statistically your best chance of success is by rewarding your own players and maintaining that quality core. That is what drove that.

"We are certainly aware quarterback deals have evolved since then. We know that at the right time we will have to evolve as well. We don't think this is the time right now. What we are going to focus on right now is building the best team for 2018 we possibly can."

Dalton threw for 3,320 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games this past season. His quarterback rating has dropped in three straight years, from 106.3 in 2015 to 91.8 and then 86.6.