Richard Sherman slow dances to Ed Sheeran at wedding

March 29 (UPI) -- All-Pro defender Richard Sherman danced with his bride to Ed Sheeran at his wedding.

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest free agent signing married his fiancée, Ashley Moss, in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. They had the ceremony on a beach at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. Sherman and Moss were engaged in 2015 while vacationing in Hawaii.

Sherman, 29, played for the Seattle Seahawks for the first seven seasons of his decorated career, before joining the 49ers in early March.

Some of Sherman's ex-teammates attended the wedding, including Frank Clark, Bobby Wagner, Byron Maxwell, Ricardo Lockette, Deshawn Shead, Brandon Browner, Michael Robinson, K.J. Wright, Kam Chancellor, Cary Williams, Cliff Avril, O'Brien Schofield and Earl Thomas. Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas and Ricky Manning Jr. also attended the wedding.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, Jr. also showed up.

"Congratulations To the Sherman's!!!! #familia @rsherman25," Lockette wrote for the caption on a video he posted of the newlyweds dancing to Sheeran's Perfect.

In the video, Sherman holds onto his new wife while emphatically mouthing the words with Moss.

Sherman and Moss have two children, son Rayden and daughter Avery.