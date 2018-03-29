Oakland Raiders sign former Cincinnati Bengals CB Leon Hall

The Oakland Raiders signed veteran cornerback Leon Hall, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed for Hall, who will be entering his 12th NFL season.

The 33-year-old Hall played his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the New York Giants in 2016 and the San Francisco 49ers last season.

The 49ers signed Hall in October 2017 and he appeared in the final nine games with the club, making one start and recording 16 tackles and a forced fumble.

A first-round draft pick of Cincinnati in 2007, Hall had 18 of his 27 interceptions while starting every game in his first four seasons with the Bengals, including a career-high six picks in 2009.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Hall also has familiarity with Oakland defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who served in a similar capacity in Cincinnati.

In 142 games (108 starts), Hall has notched 563 tackles (415 solo), 115 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.