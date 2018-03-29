Kraft: Patriots 'obviously' must draft QB soon

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that the team needs to consider drafting a quarterback at some point soon.

While Tom Brady, 40, is a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Brian Hoyer remains the only other quarterback remaining on the roster. The last two quarterbacks the Patriots drafted -- Jacoby Brissett (2016, third round) and Jimmy Garappolo (2014, second round) -- were traded away last season to the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

"I'm going to put my fan hat on, and obviously at some point we have to," Kraft said at the annual league meeting, when asked if finding a quarterback in the draft is a high priority for the team. "Not just that, but think what happened in the '08 season when in the first quarter against Kansas City, Tom goes out. How many people would have said that Matt Cassel would have led us to an 11-5 season? I put my faith and confidence in Bill (Belichick). He knows his responsibilities. Anything can happen, even if Tom comes in (and is in) tip-top shape.

"Part of why the networks pay us the funding they do, and the reason this is the best entertainment product in America, is you don't know -- one play can change a whole season. One play with one person. To do a good job managing an NFL franchise, we've always said understanding quality depth management, that's our business."

Brady, who was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, also earned NFL MVP honors after the 2007 and 2010 seasons. He is the oldest player to receive the award and the fourth to win it three or more times (Peyton Manning, five; Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas, three apiece).

During the 2017 season, Brady passed for an NFL-best 4,577 passing yards and also had 32 touchdown passes. He's also the oldest player in history to lead the league in passing yards.

With Brady at quarterback, the Patriots have won the AFC East title a record 15 times.