Kelly's 12-hour cancer surgery deemed a success

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly underwent a complicated 12-hour surgery to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw on Wednesday in New York.

Doctors deemed the procedure to be a success.

"We successfully removed Mr. Kelly's cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes from his neck," Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West, said in a statement, via WKBW-TV. "We then reconstructed his upper jaw. Mr. Kelly is resting comfortably post-operatively."

The surgery entailed removing a portion of Kelly's fibula and blood vessels from his leg to rebuild his upper jaw, including filling a gap left by a previous surgery. He will be hospitalized for at least a few weeks.

Kelly's recovery will be "extensive," according to his wife Jill.

"Surgery is complete. Thank GOD and the amazing team of doctors and nurses that took care of Jim today...and will continue to take care of him as he heads into a very significant time of recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

Jim Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016.

The 58-year-old Kelly initially announced in June 2013 that he had squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone. He had surgery to remove tumors but was found again to have cancer in March 2014.

Kelly underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and was deemed to be cancer free in September 2014.

Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.