Inspirational UCF Knights LB Shaquem Griffin to attend NFL Draft

Central Florida star linebacker Shaquem Griffin was initially snubbed from attending the NFL Combine. Now he is heading to the NFL Draft.

Griffin, who eventually wound up at the Combine and turned in a dazzling performance despite playing with one hand due to a birth defect, received an invite to the draft and plans to attend, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

While he is not expected to be a high draft pick -- NFLDraftScout.com ranks Griffin No. 8 among outside linebackers -- Griffin's inspirational story certainly played a part in the NFL's decision to bring him to Arlington, Texas, for the draft (April 26-28).

The 6-foot, 222-pound Griffin was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead UCF to an undefeated season.

Griffin participated in the Knights' Pro Day on Thursday and registered a vertical jump of 37 feet, 5 inches. That would have ranked sixth among linebackers at the Combine.

Among those on hand for Thursday's Pro Day were representatives from the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Griffin finally received an invite to the NFL Combine, but only after wowing scouts at the Senior Bowl with his versatility, instincts and raw athleticism.

He put on a memorable performance at the Combine, clocked a blistering 4.38 seconds in his first running of the 40-yard dash. That was the fastest 40 time for a linebacker since at least 2003, according to the NFL Network.

Griffin used a prosthetic on his left arm to replace his amputated left hand and performed 20 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Griffin, who notched 18.5 sacks in his final two seasons, is projected to go in the third round of the draft in the latest NFLDraftScout.com rankings.