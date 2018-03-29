Former Seahawks QB Boykin arrested on domestic violence charges

Quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on domestic violence charges Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Boykin was arrested by police in Mansfield, Texas, and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, television station WFAA reported.

Police said the charge, a second-degree felony, is punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

Shabrika Bailey, who is a former girlfriend of Boykin, accused him of breaking her jaw in two places after she refused to unlock her phone to show him a text message she had received.

Boykin released a statement following his release by the Seahawks on Tuesday, calling the story "false" and denying the accusations by Bailey.

However, as part of their investigation, Mansfield police discovered surveillance video from Boykin's home that incriminated him of the assault.

The video showed "what appeared to be an assault that occurred inside the residence," according to the police report.

"Basically (detectives) were able to confirm the assault occurred after reviewing the video," police Sgt. William Yale said.

Bailey told the television station that Boykin choked her until she "blacked out" and said she woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

The 24-year-old Boykin has been arrested multiple times in recent years.

He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication and marijuana possession after he was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people in Dallas last March. That arrest led to another in April for violation of the terms of his probation.

Boykin was sentenced to probation in 2016 following his arrest in December 2015 on misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges for allegedly striking a patrol officer after a bar fight. Boykin pleaded no contest to the resisting arrest charge and avoided jail time.

The Seahawks signed Boykin to a reserve/future contract in January. He played in five games for Seattle in 2016, but none in 2017.