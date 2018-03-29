Cowboys' Hurns to wear No. 17 to honor shooting victims

Allen Hurns was in need of a new jersey number considering that his previous No. 88 is currently worn by fellow Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Hurns, who signed with the Cowboys last week, opted for No. 17 -- and the Miami native offered the following for his reasoning on 105.3 The Shan & RJ Show:

"The (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) shooting that was in Florida, 17 people lost their lives, so I chose that number," Hurns said, via the Dallas Morning News.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Fla.

Hurns attended high school at Miami Carol City and played collegiately with the Miami Hurricanes before his NFL career took him north to Jacksonville.

As for jersey No. 88, Hurns said that number belongs to Bryant.

"That 88, there wasn't a doubt, I wasn't trying to get that or anything like that. That's all Dez," he said.

Hurns, who joins Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Deonte Thompson as wide receivers in Dallas, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $7 million against the salary cap.

The 26-year-old Hurns enjoyed a career season in 2015 with the Jaguars, reeling in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurns has been limited to 74 catches while playing 21 games over the last two seasons, however.

Hurns, who joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four NFL seasons.