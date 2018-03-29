Cleveland Browns help little girl arrest Cat Woman

March 29 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns recently teamed up with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to assist a little-girl-turned-FBI-agent in the arrest of Cat Woman.

The AFC North franchise posted a video of the 'investigation' to Twitter on Thursday morning.

"With the collaboration of the Cleveland Browns, Special Wish, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Cleveland FBI, Special Agent Hall pieced together enough clues to solve the mystery behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's stolen guitar," the Browns wrote on their website.

Olivia Hall, who has brain cancer, rode to FirstEnergy Stadium in a motorcade of police vehicles. She stepped out of a black SUV wearing an FBI shirt and an FBI hat. She was also holding some handcuffs.

"Let's do this," she said as she threw on some sunglasses.

'Special Agent Hall' had another special agent for a partner. They talked to the Browns' mascot, Chomps about the scene of the crime. The agents found a cat bowl in the locker room and put it into evidence.

Hall collected more information before going over to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to check out another crime scene. She went over to an area to find that someone had stolen musician Cat Stevens' guitar. She then found some paw prints, before catching Cat Woman in the act.

She jumped on top of the perpetrator and told her to put her hands behind her back, before putting her into the back of a police car and wrapping up her arrest.