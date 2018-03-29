Buffalo Bills bring back WR Kaelin Clay

Free-agent wide receiver Kaelin Clay is ready for his second stint with the Buffalo Bills.

Clay signed a contract with the Bills, the team announced on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Clay, who is looking for a fresh start after splitting last season with the Bills and Carolina Panthers.

"I'm coming into this with a fresh mindset," Clay said. "It's a new start for me and a new start for our team and I'm just going in there every day working to the best of my abilities and working my craft and helping this team win games."

Clay spent the first half of last season with Buffalo after being acquired from Carolina for cornerback Kevon Seymour and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

The 26-year-old Clay had just one reception for 28 yards in four games before being released by the Bills.

Clay was then claimed by the Panthers, recording five catches for 57 yards over nine games while returning a punt for a touchdown in a 35-27 win against the New York Jets on Nov. 26.