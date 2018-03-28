Sherman, Norman blast new rule regarding helmet contact

Richard Sherman and Josh Norman may play on different teams, but the high-profile cornerbacks were unified in their frustration over one of the NFL's newest rules.

The rule in question was approved by the NFL at the league's annual meetings on Tuesday, and it penalizes players 15 yards and carries a possible ejection should they lower their head to initiate contact with their helmet.

"It's ridiculous," Sherman wrote in a text to USA Today. "Like telling a driver if you touch the lane lines, you're getting a ticket. (It's) gonna lead to more lower-extremity injuries."

The new San Francisco 49ers cornerback was not alone as Norman shared his views.

"I don't know how you're going to play the game," the Washington Redskins cornerback said. "If your helmet comes in contact? How are you going to avoid that if you're in the trenches and hit a running back, facemask to facemask and accidentally graze the helmet? It's obviously going to happen. So, I don't know even what that definition looks like."

The rule would apply to any player anywhere on the field, including defensive linemen attacking offensive linemen headfirst at the line of scrimmage.

Such a collision resulted in Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier sustaining a spinal injury in a December game; he will miss at least the 2018 season as he recovers.

"I understand trying to be safer, I get it. We saw what happened to Ryan Shazier, and I get it and understand that, but at the same time, it's football," Norman told USA Today.