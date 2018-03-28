Report: Giants asking for two first-round picks for Beckham

The New York Giants are on record as saying that they are not openly shopping star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but that doesn't mean they won't listen to offers.

And should any NFL team be inclined to pick up the phone, it will need to attach two first-round draft picks in any proposal that includes the three-time Pro Bowl selection, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, citing a league source.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman did not go so far as to say Beckham was not available for trade on Tuesday, but he did state the same phrase on three occasions during a 17-minute interview.

"You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said of Beckham, who has come under fire after co-owner John Mara on Sunday said that no one on the team is "untouchable" and that he could not rule out the possibility of trading the star wideout.

Later Tuesday, Mara said, "He's not on the block. Is that going to stop clubs from possibly calling us? No. But he's not on the block. We're not shopping him around. ... I don't want him to be traded. I want him to be a Giant. I can't say it's a 100 percent guarantee it will happen. Can't say that about any player."

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle sustained in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday, Beckham "will not set foot on a field without a new contract."

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.