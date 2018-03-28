Owner York says 49ers hope to keep troubled LB Foster

Owner Jed York said the San Francisco 49ers want troubled linebacker Reuben Foster on the team, but that it depends on him avoiding more off-the-field problems.

Foster and the 49ers are awaiting word from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office about possible charges against Foster for domestic violence and other issues.

"We'd love Reuben to be on this team," York told NBC Sports Bay Area at the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. "And we'd love him to participate for us. But if he's not doing things off the field that allow us to be able to rely on him, or he's doing something that we're not comfortable with off the field and it's proven that's what's going on -- I think the guys have said then you're just going to have to move on."

Foster was arrested on Feb. 11 in Los Gatos, Calif., on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. The district attorney's office is mulling whether to pursue charges against Foster.

In addition, Foster was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

York said he has had talks with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan about Foster.

"From my conversations with John and Kyle, I know Reuben is very cognizant of where his position is right now, and his time with the 49ers could potentially be over if he continues to do things outside of the team that aren't what we want him to be a part of," York said.

The 49ers selected Foster with the 31st pick of the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He finished his rookie season second on the team with 72 tackles in 10 games.

Although Foster played his first season without an off-field incident, red flags were raised when he was sent home early from the 2017 NFL scouting combine after he got into an argument with a hospital worker. Also, his urine sample showed up as diluted, which, according to the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, was treated as a positive test.