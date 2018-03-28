New catch rule not applied in Super Bowl LII

When the NFL revealed its new catch rule on Tuesday, there were those in the media who said the new guidelines were in play during Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in February.

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about it during a press conference at the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla., but Goodell did not answer. Instead, he passed the question on to Al Riveron, NFL vice president of officiating, who was standing next to Goodell.

"No, we did not," Riveron said. "In order for us to overturn a call we had to see clearly indisputable evidence. And there was some slight movement (on a play in the Super Bowl) but we didn't see loss of control, we didn't see indisputable evidence that he did not have possession of the football."

Last week, Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president of football operations, told radio host Dan Patrick that under the old language, a slight movement of the football meant a catch should be overturned upon review.

Vincent also pointed out that Super Bowl referee Gene Steratore, when reviewing Corey Clement's touchdown catch for the Eagles, admitted that the ball moved slightly before upholding the call.

Here's Vincent's full remark to Patrick, which seems different from what Riveron said: "That slight movement of the ball ... the old language read (if there's) slight movement, then that means you've got to overturn it. ... (Now) you can have movement but you can still maintain control. We removed and got out of the business of slight movement. Because you can have movement but still be in control. The Clement play in the Super Bowl was the best example. The ball moved but he had complete control over the ball through the process of the catch."

This is what Steratore said of Clement's touchdown reception during the Super Bowl: "It sticks here and then it goes there, but he never loses control. Is there a little ball movement? Yes. But that does not deem loss of control. You know? It goes from here, sticks on the forearm, right back to the hand, touchdown."

And the NFL has been trying to clear up confusion about what is a catch?