Lions sign free agent TE Toilolo

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 28, 2018 at 9:08 PM
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Levine Toilolo on a one-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound Toilolo spent the last five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who released him to save $3.5 million against their salary cap in 2018.

Toiolo will join Luke Willson, another veteran signed last week, and Michael Roberts as replacements for departed tight ends Eric Ebron and Darren Fells.

Toilolo, 26, has started 57 of the 79 NFL games in which he has played, and he started 12 games for the Falcons last season. He had 12 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in 2017, and his best season was 2014, when he had 31 catches for 238 yards and two scores.

