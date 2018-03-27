Home / Sports News / NFL

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson has contract extended through 2022

March 27, 2018
The Tennessee Titans extended the contract of general manager Jon Robinson through the 2022 season.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk told beat reporter Paul Kuharsky on Tuesday that the contract was signed weeks ago to mirror the five-year deal of new head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I've put them on schedule," Strunk told Kuharsky.

Robinson's previous deal was set to expire following the 2019 NFL Draft. Vrabel was hired in January, replacing Mike Mularkey.

Named general manager in 2016, Robinson has presided over a team that went 18-14 in his first two seasons and reached the postseason in 2017. It marked the franchise's first playoff appearance in nine years.

