Ryan Tannehill not precluding Miami Dolphins from drafting QB

Despite their commitment to Ryan Tannehill as their starter, the Miami Dolphins might want to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to the Miami Herald.

The problem is, they don't expect one of the top quarterback prospects to be available when they make the No. 11 overall selection.

"I've been told by multiple people within the organization they hope they get the chance to draft a quarterback in the first round, but believe Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield will all be gone when Miami picks at No. 11 overall," Armando Salguero wrote in Tuesday's Miami Herald.

That may not be the case. Rob Rang and Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com both project in their mock drafts that Mayfield will be available when the Dolphins make their first pick.

Rang has Mayfield being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 15th overall pick, while Brugler projects Mayfield to be taken with the 12th pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Both also have 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson being available when the Dolphins pick.

Tannehill missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a preseason knee injury. He is expected to be ready to go for offseason training, but there are mixed opinions within the organization about Tannehill's potential to carry the team, according to the Herald report.

Over the weekend, the Dolphins signed free agent Brock Osweiler as their backup quarterback.