Reports: Raiders to release TE Walford

The Oakland Raiders are releasing tight end Clive Walford, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Walford had only nine receptions for 80 yards in 13 games in 2017 before suffering a concussion in December that ended his season.

A third-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.) in 2015, Walford had three touchdown receptions in each of his first two seasons while hauling in a combined 61 catches.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Walford underwent knee surgery following his first season after he was involved in an ATV accident, but came back with 33 receptions and 359 yards that season.

Oakland already has Jared Cook as its starting tight end and fortified the position in free agency with the signings of Lee Smith and Derek Carrier, making Walford expendable.