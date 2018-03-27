Owners approve Mark Davis, Oakland Raiders' stadium plan for Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders moved another step closer to the Nevada state line when NFL owners approved the team's $1.8 billion stadium plan for Las Vegas.

League owners voted resoundingly in favor of the plan by a 31-1 margin on Tuesday at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando, Fla., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to meet Wednesday morning to review details of the plan for its approval.

NFL owners voted by a similar 31-1 margin at last year's league meetings to approve Oakland's application to relocate to Las Vegas.

A 65,000-seat domed stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 season. The Raiders will play in Oakland next season, but it's unclear where the franchise will be in 2019.

The team's lease in Oakland expires after the 2018 season, but the Raiders are hoping to extend the current lease for another year in Oakland. Raiders owner Mark Davis does not want to move to Las Vegas until the dome is complete.

The stadium, which will be located near the Strip, is being financed with $750 million in public funding and a $450 million construction loan from Bank of America, with the Raiders and the NFL adding a combined $500 million.

The Raiders played their first 22 seasons in Oakland before moving to Los Angeles for the 1982 season and played there 13 years before the late Al Davis moved the team back to Oakland in 1995.