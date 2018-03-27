Latest incident ends Boykin's tenure in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks released Trevone Boykin on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into domestic violence accusations made against the quarterback.

Boykin is under investigation for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to police in Mansfield, Texas. He has not been arrested or charged.

Shabrika Bailey, who is a former girlfriend of Boykin, accused him of breaking her jaw in two places after she refused to unlock her phone to show him a text message she had received.

"So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn't. And I blacked out. I just couldn't calm him down at all," Bailey said, per television station WFAA. "The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

Bailey said that Boykin dragged her to a bathtub in an attempt to clean her up.

"His first suggestion was to say that I fell. Then he suggested that I got beat up by a girl, or jumped. Then he suggested that I fell again," she said. "He's saying basically since we've already been in a case we don't need nothing else. And of course his football career is on the line. That's his main goal, just 'my football career is on the line.'"

Bailey was driven to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite (Texas) hours later by Boykin, she said.

When the hospital staff separated the couple and began asking them questions independently, Bailey said Boykin fled the hospital.

Boykin has been arrested multiple times in recent years.

The 24-year-old Boykin was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication and marijuana possession after he was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people in Dallas last March. That arrest led to another in April for violation of the terms of his probation.

Boykin was sentenced to probation in 2016 following his arrest in December 2015 on misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges for allegedly striking a patrol officer after a bar fight. Boykin pleaded no contest to the resisting arrest charge and avoided jail time.

The Seahawks signed Boykin to a reserve/future contract in January. He played in five games for Seattle in 2016, but none in 2017.