Giants coach expects Beckham to report for OTAs

New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to attend offseason conditioning workouts in April.

"That's my understanding, yeah," Shurmur said on Tuesday during breakfast at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando, Fla., via NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Shurmur's comment come on the heels of the expected standoff between the Giants and Beckham, who is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday, Beckham "will not set foot on a field without a new contract."

This comes a day after co-owner John Mara said he could not rule out the possibility of trading Beckham, adding "I wouldn't say anyone is untouchable" and that "I'm tired of answering questions about Odell's behavior."

Earlier this month, Beckham was seen in a seven-second video clip on social media holding what appears to be a marijuana blunt while in bed with a woman next to him who has a white substance in front of her aligned in rows.

"I think it's important that you get all the information," Shurmur said. "Who knows how that video appeared? We all understand that there are certain ways we need to act and certain things we don't want to be doing."

Shurmur met with Beckham in Los Angeles earlier in the offseason when he ventured to California to visit college prospects.

"He's a very charismatic guy. I think he really cares. I'm looking forward to working with him," Shurmur said of Beckham. "It's important as coaches and players and anybody who is working together to visit and get a chance to know one another. I really don't think you can know somebody by seeing reports, reading reports, hearing what people think and say. I think it's important, especially in the player-coach relationship, to get to know him."

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017 and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

In four seasons with the Giants, Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns and was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.