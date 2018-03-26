Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign OL Adam Gettis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed offensive lineman Adam Gettis to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Gettis, who is primarily a guard, signed with Tampa Bay in December 2017, but did not play in the two games he was on the roster. He became a free agent in the offseason before rejoining the Bucs.

Gettis did not play at all last season, spending most of the 2017 season on the New York Giants' injured reserve list with a foot injury.

He played in three games, including one start, for the Giants in 2016 and participated in one game in 2015.