Philadelphia Eagles DE Michael Bennett turns himself in

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has turned himself in to authorities in Houston after being charged with injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl.

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday, and the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. Bennett was expected to post bail and be released.

Bennett attended the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 and attempted to get onto the field immediately after the game to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the victorious New England Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege Bennett forced his way through security and pushed a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Bennett "forcibly opened locked doors" in the NRG Stadium tunnels, ignoring security and pushing several members of the security team. Acevedo called Bennett "morally bankrupt."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the team did not become aware of the incident until Friday, and team officials have been in contact with Bennett since then.

"I think we're in a great country," Roseman said Monday, according to the Eagles' website. "And in this country, people are presumed innocent [until proven guilty], and I think we've got to be fair about that in all these matters. I don't think it's fair in any situation to not give people the right to present their side."

Rusty Hardin, a Houston defense attorney, told the Philadelphia Inquirer: "I'm hopeful that when all the facts are out [Acevedo] would want to reconsider if he'd want to be that over the top with somebody who's just been charged with a crime and is presumed innocent."

The Eagles acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade this month that sent Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

The 32-year-old Bennett has battled nagging injuries, including foot and knee issues, despite making the Pro Bowl the past three seasons.

Bennett had 54 career sacks, including 8.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits last season.