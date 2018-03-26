Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long commits to playing in 2018

Defensive end Chris Long is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles after spending part of the offseason contemplating retirement.

According to a tweet by Adam Caplan of SiriusXM on Monday, Long informed the Eagles he plans on returning for the 2018 season.

Last week the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Long signed a new deal that guarantees him $3 million.

Before coming to terms on a new deal, he said during a charity event that he would likely return.

Money does not seem to be an issue for Long, who turns 33 on Wednesday. He donated his first six game checks from the 2017 season to provide two scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Va., according to NFL Network.

His final 10 game paychecks were used to fund his Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign.

Long started only one game for the Eagles in 2017, but he played in all 19 games. He had five sacks and four forced fumbles during the regular season, and he knocked down two passes and had a fumble recovery in the three postseason games.

Long is likely ticketed for another reserve role after the Eagles added Michael Bennett and Haloti Ngata. His role could increase if Bennett is suspended for any length of time by the league for being charged with felony injury to the elderly.