New York Giants sign former Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas

The New York Giants added another defensive player Monday when they announced the signing of safety Michael Thomas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reported Thomas agreed to a two-year deal.

Thomas spent the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and is the seventh defensive player to join the Giants in a trade or via free agency this offseason.

Thomas will be reunited with Lou Anarumo, who is the Giants' new defensive backs coach and held the same role when Thomas played in Miami.

In 56 regular-season games (25 starts), Thomas has 136 tackles, one interception, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He also was Miami's special-teams captain the previous two years.

Last season, Thomas appeared in 13 games and finished with 16 tackles.

Thomas began his career as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He was signed by Miami off San Francisco's practice squad on Dec. 10, 2013, and made his NFL debut five weeks later, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after helping the Dolphins to a win over the New England Patriots.