Mike Maccagnan: New York Jets will hold private workout for QB Josh Allen

The New York Jets are expected to hold a private workout with Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen next week.

On Monday, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters at the NFL owner's meetings in Orlando, Fla., that the team will bring in Allen, who is the third-ranked quarterback prospect on NFLDraftScout.com behind USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen.

According to mock drafts published Monday on NFLDraftScout.com, Dane Brugler projects the Denver Broncos will select Allen with the fifth overall pick, while Rob Rang and Pat Kirwan project him to be the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets and representatives attended his pro day in Laramie, Wyo., last Friday. Allen made 60 throws during a session that lasted about 45 minutes.

Allen completed 56.3 percent of his passes last season with Wyoming for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds with a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump.

The Jets moved up three slots in the first round in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on March 17, and the Jets are expected to take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. They traded the sixth overall pick along with two second-round picks (No's. 37 and 49 overall) and a second-round pick in 2019 to acquire the third draft selection.

Last week, they held private workouts with Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. They have not announced a private workout with Darnold.