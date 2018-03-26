LaDarius Gunter: Carolina Panthers re-sign CB

March 26 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers have re-signed free agent cornerback LaDarius Gunter.

Gunter's deal is for one year. The Panthers announced the signing on Monday afternoon.

Gunter, 25, appeared in five games last season for the Panthers and Green Bay Packers. The University of Miami product entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Packers.

Gunter had 54 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 16 games in 2016 for the Packers. He started 15 games in 2016.

He was claimed by the Panthers in Week 2 of last season after being waived by the Packers. He primality played on special teams. Gunter was a reserve cornerback for the Panthers during the 2017 playoffs.

Gunter was also linked to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

He returns to the Panthers after the team attempted to sign free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who failed his physical on March 16 with a non-football injury. Breeland's new deal with the Panthers was declared void as a result of the failed physical. Breeland has yet to sign with a new team.

The Panthers now have Ross Cockrell, James Bradberry, Captain Munnerlyn, Kevon Seymour, Corn Elder, Cole Luke, Zack Sanchez, Lorenzo Doss and Gunter on their depth chart at cornerback.