Jordy Nelson considered pay cut to stay with Green Bay Packers

Jordy Nelson confirmed during a radio interview on Monday that he considered taking a significant pay cut to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

During an appearance on the "Wilde & Tausch Show" on ESPN Milwaukee radio, he considered the reduction in salary until he met with Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"I think the number was part of it, but also the conversation I had in the meeting," Nelson said. "I met with Brian and had a discussion because I had to get a feel for, not just the pay cut, but what their plans were going forward.

"After that meeting, there wasn't, I don't think, much desire there. I think with the combination of both, we decided what was best for myself and my family as they decided what was best for them and the Packers."

Nelson was cut by the Packers on March 13 and two days later he signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal to join the Oakland Raiders.

The Packers cut the 32-year-old with one season remaining on a four-year, $39 million contract. He was slated to make $10.25 million in salary and bonuses in 2018 if he remained with Green Bay.

After missing the 2015 season with a knee injury, Nelson had a big 2016 season for the Packers with 97 receptions, 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown catches.

His numbers declined significantly in 2017, when he had 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. Each of his touchdowns occurred before quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6.