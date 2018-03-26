Home / Sports News / NFL

Detroit Lions sign free agent LB Jonathan Freeny

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 26, 2018 at 1:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Linebacker Jonathan Freeny, an unrestricted free agent, has signed with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Monday.

Freeny, 28, played for three teams last season -- the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, where he made two tackles in two games to finish his season.

He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Patriots, starting a total of 11 games. In Detroit, he will be reunited with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, the new head coach of the Lions.

Freeny, an undrafted rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2011 out of Rutgers, spent his first four years (2011-14) in the NFL with the Dolphins. In 68 career games (11 starts), he has totaled 76 tackles (44 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

His career postseason totals (four games) include eight tackles (two solo), one sack and one fumble recovery.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys tip hands on 2018 NFL Draft strategies Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys tip hands on 2018 NFL Draft strategies
MMA fighter gets DQ'd after doing flip on KO'd opponent MMA fighter gets DQ'd after doing flip on KO'd opponent
Kansas beats Duke for last spot in Final Four Kansas beats Duke for last spot in Final Four
New York Jets rescind contract offer to Ndamukong Suh New York Jets rescind contract offer to Ndamukong Suh
Jerry Rice proposes to longtime girlfriend Latisha Jerry Rice proposes to longtime girlfriend Latisha
Photos