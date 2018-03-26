Dallas Cowboys bolster offensive line with two signings

The Dallas Cowboys added two offensive linemen on Monday, when they announced the signing of free-agent tackle Cameron Fleming and the re-signing of Joe Looney to a two-year contract.

Fleming has spent the past four seasons with the Patriots since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Stanford. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Fleming started 20 of his 47 games in New England. He was a starter at right tackle in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl last season.

Fleming signed a one-year deal with Dallas. His addition will likely move La'el Collins to left guard, a spot he played as a rookie in 2015.

Looney has been a key reserve for the past two seasons, serving as a backup at guard and center.

Dallas might not be done; the Cowboys are expected to sign interior lineman Marcus Martin, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

Martin, a third-round pick in the 2014 draft out of USC, played his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who waived him last offseason. The 24-year-old was claimed by the Cleveland Browns, but did not play last season.

Martin has made 24 career starts.