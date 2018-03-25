Pittsburgh Steelers hit pause button in talks with Le'Veon Bell

The Pittsburgh Steelers, while saying they want a long-term deal with running back Le'Veon Bell, will put that goal on the back burner for now.

General manager Kevin Colbert, speaking at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, said the team figures to pick up discussions with Bell after the draft in late April.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell for the second straight year and have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal. Should that not come to pass, Bell will play under the one-year, $14.54 million tender.

"More urgent business needs to get taken care of," Colbert said Sunday about negotiations with Bell, according to ESPN.com. "We will reassess where that is. He'll reassess where his interests are as well. I anticipate us continuing that process once we get through the free agency period and maybe even through the draft. The draft can change things on both sides."

Bell said earlier this month that if he does not sign a long-term contract, he would skip training camp and sign the week of the season opener, as he did last year.

"I'm going to be in the facility Week 1," he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "It's going to be a rerun of last year. I'm not going to camp. I'm not doing nothing else extra, OTAs, none of that.

"I'm going to strictly go to what I have to go to. I want to win every game. I want to have the best statistical career that I [possibly] can, so I want to play in every game that I can possibly play."

The 48th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Bell ran for 1,291 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season while catching a personal-best 85 passes for 655 yards and two scores. He was third in the NFL in rushing yards and 10th in receptions.