New York Jets rescind contract offer to Ndamukong Suh

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 25, 2018 at 8:11 PM
The New York Jets rescinded their contract offer to free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson told reporters Sunday in Orlando, Fla., where the annual league meetings take place through Wednesday, that he and general manager Mike Maccagnan had a change of heart about their offer to Suh.

"Our thinking just changed a bit," Johnson said, not explaining any further.

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 15, midway through a six-year, $114 million contract he signed with the team. He has visited several teams, including the Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. He also canceled a visit with the Oakland Raiders.

Among the teams, the Jets reportedly made the biggest offer to Suh. The Jets also have the most money to spend under the salary cap.

Last week, Suh said he was impressed by the Rams during his visit and they were considered the favorite to sign him.

The 31-year-old Suh, who has been selected to five Pro Bowls, has recorded 51.5 sacks in his eight-year NFL career and had 4.5 sacks last season.

