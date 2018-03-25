New York Jets WR Robby Anderson has trial postponed

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was due in court Monday related to a felony arrest but the trial was postponed to Aug. 6, according to ESPN, citing court records.

Anderson has been arrested twice in the past year.

In May 2017, the 24-year-old was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of a police officer after an incident at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

In January, he was arrested on nine charges in Sunrise, Fla. Per the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Anderson was charged with resisting an officer, harming a public servant/family, eluding a law enforcement officer with sirens on, and several other driving violations that include speeding, running a red light and failing to drive in a single lane.

According to the police report obtained by NJ.com, the arresting officer said he clocked Anderson going 105 mph in a 45-mph zone. He also ran two red lights and swerved across the road.

After Anderson was apprehended, he told the arresting officer that he would find the officer's wife and have sex with her (in vulgar language) along with other threats against the officer's family.

The Jets will be in training camp when Anderson's trial in Miami begins. His arrests could lead to a suspension by the NFL.

Anderson led the team with 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 63 catches this season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder signed with the Jets in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.