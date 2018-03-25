New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon apologizes for arrest in Costa Rica

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon apologized for his Friday arrest in Costa Rica for attempting to bring marijuana into the country.

Harmon was arrested at the Juan Santamaria airport by police with 58 grams of marijuana hidden in his suitcase, along with three pipes with cannabis oil, a THC candy and four glass containers of compressed marijuana weighing 4.3 grams, according to reports.

Harmon was trying to enter Costa Rica from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was temporarily detained and sent back to the United States.

"I would like to extend my deepest regrets and sincerest apologies to Patriots fans, my teammates, my coaches, the Krafts and the NFL," Harmon wrote in a statement Saturday night. "In addition, I apologize to my friends, family and especially my wife and two sons. Friday does not represent who I am or the person I strive to be. I am committed to doing everything within my power to regain the trust and respect of everyone who believes in me as an athlete, role model, person and friend. I appreciate your understanding and, once again, I apologize with all my heart."

The Patriots issued a statement Friday, saying they were aware of Harmon's arrest and that he had returned but had nothing further to update.

Harmon recorded 23 tackles and a career-best four interceptions in 16 games last season with the Patriots, with whom he signed a four-year, $20 million contract extension in 2017.

The 27-year-old Harmon has collected 115 tackles and 11 interceptions in 79 career contests since being acquired by New England in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers.

It is not clear what disciplinary action the NFL will take regarding Harmon's arrest.