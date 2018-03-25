Jerry Rice proposes to longtime girlfriend Latisha

March 25 (UPI) -- Football legend Jerry Rice proposed to his Latisha Pelayo girlfriend on Saturday night in Tampa, Fla.

The proposal went down on the stage at the DeBartolo Family Foundation All Star Charity Gala at the Waterside Marriott Hotel, according to TMZ and the Tampa Bay Times.

Rice and Pelayo dated for 10 years before the engagement, according to the Times. The best wide receiver in NFL history posted a selfie with Pelayo before popping the question.

"Pursue what catches your heart, not what catches your eye," he wrote in the caption.

Rice was previously married to Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell before getting divorced in 2009. The couple had three children, Jerry Rice Jr., Jaqui Bonet Rice and Jada Symone Rice.

The 55-year-old was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. Rice -- a three-time Super Bowl champion -- remains the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdown, yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards.

Rice played 20 seasons during his decorated career. He played his first 16 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2001. Rice wrapped up his career in 2004 with the Seattle Seahawks.