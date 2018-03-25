Eagles: Trade offers for Foles 'nothing too crazy'

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles remains one of the most intriguing quarterbacks who could be on the move, but he also remains with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles, who went from backup to late-season hero when Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL, is under contract in 2018 for a salary cap hit of $7.6 million. In a busy offseason for quarterback moves, that would be a team-friendly contract ... if the price was right in a trade.

The Eagles might not be in any hurry to trade Foles, given Wentz's uncertain status for the start of the season, and coach Doug Pederson told the NFL Network on Saturday that the team hadn't fielded any interesting offers.

"We did not," Pederson said. "Nothing too crazy. It had to be the right deal for us to do that. But there wasn't anything coming down our way for Nick."

Pederson added that Wentz is "ahead of schedule" in his knee rehab.

As for Foles having to return to a backup role, the coach said, "He's totally fine being that mentor, sort of in that backup role, helping Carson along the way. That's who Nick is. That's who he is. And when called upon, he's going to perform, but he understands this is Carson's team and he's going to support him every way he can."

Foles' career has seen plenty of ups and downs as he threw for 27 touchdowns against two interceptions for the Eagles during the 2013 season. He was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015, but was released after one season. Foles then headed to Kansas City and was released before returning to Philadelphia as Wentz's backup.