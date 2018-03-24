Home / Sports News / NFL

Shaq and Gronk had a dance off at Miami Music Week

By Alex Butler  |  March 24, 2018 at 1:43 PM
March 24 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal took the stage Friday at Miami Music Week.

The two large men even had a dance off at Shaq's Fun House, a party held at Toe Jam Back Lot in the Wynwood area of Miami.

Gronk and Shaq got on the turntables and mixed some music for the large crowd, before getting down for an impromptu dance face-off.

D.J. Diesel stood face to face before doing some wiggling and gyrating. The moves eventually escalated to Shaq hoisting the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end on his shoulders.

Gronkowski also did some dancing at the very front of the stage, pulling his body partially into the crowd.

The party also featured Steve Aoki, Diplo, A-Track, Carnage and Denver Broncos star Von Miller. Friday was the first night of Ultra Weekend. Shaq billed Shaq's Fun House as part festival and part carnival.

Miami Music Week goes from March 20 through March 25.

